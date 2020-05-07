EU to support Pakistan’s anti-corona fight with 153m euros

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and said the EU had allocated 153 million euros to support Pakistan in its efforts to contain COVID-19.

She briefed the prime minister on measures by the EU to strengthen Pakistan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU bilateral relations.

Further steps to deepen the Pakistan-EU partnership in all its dimensions were discussed during the meeting.