While there’s no doubt technology has made our lives simpler from multiple points of view, research proposes that our dependence on it is also real. All the time we spend online means we have less time to spend doing real-world activities. Also, we have less time to spend with our loved ones. As a result, our relationships suffer. Besides, digital media utilization influences both mental and physical health. Many researchers have reported a relationship between digital media consumption and numerous psychological maladies like depression and anxiety. Furthermore, excessive utilization of technology brings about sedentary behaviour. We end up sitting for extensive periods of time before a screen or looking at a cell phone. Therefore, limiting screen time is fundamental to secure our well-being. Everyone needs to find a way to create a digital detox. A habit of regularly unplugging will reap a multitude of benefits.

Maryum Sardar

Islamabad