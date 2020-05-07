COVID19: A Chinese bio-weapon?

Conspiracy theories galore

US President Donald Trump thinks that covid-19 is a `Chinese virus’. Conspiracy theories are making the rounds that the virus was compounded in a Wuhan laboratory. Several US politicians suggested the coronavirus is a bioweapon leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Americans are receptive to Trump’s tirades. When he suggested taking disinfectants as cure for covid-19, many Americans did so. A Pew Research poll found that two-thirds of US voters had an unfavorable view of China compared to 47 per cent two years back. Wuhan’s lockdown was viewed as a “draconian” and “undemocratic” step taken by the “despotic Orient”. The truth remains that a nation’s ability to contain the coronavirus depends on numerous factors: climate, demographics, location, wealth, leadership, medical stockpiles, healthcare system, and so on.

The WHO terms the conspiracy theories as “infodemic” that “spreads faster and more easily than this virus, and is just as dangerous”. 27 public health scientists from the United States, Europe, and Asia wrote in The Lancet: “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.”

They affirmed: “Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise our global collaboration in the fight against this virus.” On February 20, the Wuhan Institute of Virology declared such rumours had severely disrupted its anti-coronavirus emergency efforts. This was the lab that sequenced the coronavirus on January 2 before submitting the virus’ genome to the WHO on January 11.

There is no proof the virus originated in Wuhan. Its origin is yet to be scientifically verified, and that the epidemic was first reported in Wuhan alone does not necessarily mean it originated in China. The unintentional transmission of a disease by an infected person to others is not an act committed on behalf of his or her country, so such behaviour cannot be attributed to a government.

On February 28, the WHO-China Joint Mission on Covid-19 cautioned that much of the world was not ready to “implement the measures that have been employed to contain Covid-19 in China”, which are “the only measures that are currently proven to interrupt or minimise transmission chains in humans. In the face of a previously unknown virus, China has rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history.”

China-bashing is a means to scapegoat someone else for their own failures. China assisted over 120 countries and international organizations over the pandemic, many of which had helped China in its fight. Aid packages were sent without political preconditions.

Continued China criticism could increase volatility in bond, stock and currency markets across Asia. Trump may increase import taxes just when China is experiencing Coronavirus-driven 6.8% contraction in GDP. Trump’s volatile actions may reduce GDP not only in China but also in South Korea and Singapore and down through the economic food chain to Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. If Trump imposed 25% penalties on imports of cars and auto parts, it would badly affect Thailand. The fallout would hit growth from the Philippines to India.

After Huawei, Trump could ban more mainland Chinese companies including those in artificial intelligence, energy, micro processing, robotics and self-driving vehicle spaces.

China could devalue its currency. It could disavow the phase one trade deal which guaranteed billions in purchases from farmers in states Trump must win come November. Beijing could threaten to dump its $1.1 trillion of US government bonds, greatly increasing Washington’s debt-servicing costs. It could prohibit sales of US cars and trucks. It could impose an Airbus-only policy, banning the USA’s Boeing from its aerospace market. Besides, it could halt exports of the rare-earth materials Silicon Valley needs for batteries, memory chips and smartphones. It could tell Apple, CNN, Goldman Sachs, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla and others to leave.

The US Senate Republican campaign arm distributed a 57-page memo to candidates, advising them to address the coronavirus crisis by aggressively attacking China. The memo provides candidates detailed instructions, for use in public. It contains three main assaults: That China caused the virus “by covering it up”, that Democrats are “soft on China” and that Republicans will “push for sanctions for its role in spreading this pandemic”.

Some organizations and have filed “compensation claims” against China for not doing enough to contain the spread.

A law firm has filed a case in a southern Florida court against the Chinese government, accusing it of failing to curb the coronavirus outbreak, and letting it become a pandemic. Missouri has also sued the Chinese government, seeking damages for deliberate deception and insufficient action. Some Indian NGOs have filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Council, demanding China pay “compensation”. Besides, an American lawyer has filed a “case” in the International Criminal Court accusing China of “intentionally developing” the virus, claiming the Chinese government and military failed “to prevent the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s personnel from becoming infected with the bioweapon and then carrying the virus out into the surrounding community and proliferation into the United States”. This was a “crime against humanity”, the lawyer claims, and the ICC should probe. China regards the claims as `ludicrous’. It contends China as a `nation has complete sovereign immunity.

China claims to adhere to absolute sovereign immunity which rejects any jurisdiction from foreign courts. Even according to the US’ relative sovereign immunity, which allows for a commercial activity exception to sovereign immunity, China’s outbreak prevention and control work is governmental behaviour rather than commercial activity, and therefore also enjoys sovereign immunity.

The ICC is an international organization established to investigate and try four categories of international crimes－ genocide, crime against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

The ICC’s investigation procedure can be initiated by the prosecutors themselves, by the UN Security Council, and by a signatory state. Other methods, including submission of materials by individuals or organizations, do not directly trigger an investigation, unless an ICC prosecutor believes the materials submitted are solid enough. The absurdity of the US lawyer’s claim suggests this possibility is very slim.

China contends the UN Human Rights Council is not an “international court” but an intergovernmental body. Although, according to a 2007 resolution, individuals, groups and NGOs can appeal to it, the plea must meet certain strict conditions to initiate an investigation, which the Indian NGOs’ complaint doesn’t.

The world should join hands to develop vaccines, plasmas, and drugs to beat the virus. It is time to cooperate not dissipate energies on a blame game.