Covid-19 cases in Balochistan may cross 300,000 in July, says top official

QUETTA: Balochistan Director General of Health Dr Saleem Abro on Thursday warned that coronavirus cases in Balochistan will cross 300,000 in July if the lockdown restrictions are not followed properly.

Addressing a news conference, Dr Abro said: “I am warning you that if safety precautions are not followed then the coronavirus cases may surge to 9.5 million by December.”

He said that there has been a rise in locally transmitted cases throughout the province, adding that the situation might worsen if people don’t take the outbreak seriously.

About the measures being taken to curb the infection, Dr Abro said that the province was conducting 700-800 tests daily. “We have two PCR machines and young doctors have been provided PPEs,” he said.

He said that senior doctors in the provinces were also getting affected by the coronavirus. Dr Abro pleaded with the public to heed safety precautions to keep themselves out of danger.

On Tuesday, the Balochistan government extended the ongoing lockdown for 15 more days in view of the mounting coronavirus cases across the province.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and in order to stem it, effective measures such as social distancing and isolation should be practiced.

He said that the provincial government is extending the lockdown until May 19.