Covid-19: Bilawal demands special package for deceased medics

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday demanded the federal government announce a special package for medics who died while fighting coronavirus in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the medical organisations of the Punjab province via video link, the PPP chairman stressed on the need to rebuild the health infrastructure in the country keeping in view the experience gained during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global health infrastructure remains exposed due to the pandemic,” he said.

Bilawal claimed that the lockdown in Sindh was being sabotaged due to the policies of the federal government. He urged the federal government to provide support to the Punjab government in fighting the outbreak.