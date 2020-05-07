British-Pakistani cancer specialist dies of Covid-19 in UK

LONDON: A British-Pakistani cancer specialist has passed away from coronavirus in the United Kingdom, it emerged on Thursday.

Dr Tariq Shafi, 61, is the seventh professional of Pakistani origin in Britain’s National Health Services to die from the virus.

According to the publication, Shafi developed symptoms on April 2 but continued to work from home, consulting with patients on the phone. He was admitted to Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent on April 9 — the same hospital where he worked as a consultant hematologist — and was eventually put on a ventilator.

However, his health continued to deteriorate and he passed away on May 6.

The deceased’s family called him a martyr who died while fighting to save others from the epidemic and said that his life was dedicated to treating needy and sick.

“Tariq passed away in the blessed month of Ramadan in line of duty. Even after he had developed symptoms of corona and isolated at home, he continued to do telephone clinics,” his wife said.