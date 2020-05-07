Brave Ali Muhammad Khan fearlessly painting accurate picture of state

ISLAMABAD – Despite allegations over his party and government siding with autocratic forces and clamping down on freedom of expression, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan is fearlessly playing his part in painting what he maintains is an eerily accurate picture of the country.

The minister’s expressions, interpreting how he perceives the Pakistani state and society, usually come on Twitter, where he is seen describing the violent tendencies in the country and accurately depicting the glorified overtures of the powers-that-be to undermine democracy in Pakistan.

While talking to The Dependent, the incredibly brave Ali Muhammad Khan, says that he is not afraid of any repercussions.

“Such is the level of extremism and intolerance in our country that it boils my blood. I consider it my faith to highlight such radicalism. I don’t care what ramifications I have to suffer because of them. I will continue to condemn calls for violence,” he said.

The minister further said that even though he is a part of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), he maintains that no party is bigger than democracy or parliamentary supremacy.

“You can see what certain institutions are doing in this country. And I just wanted to highlight that. If it costs me my seat, so be it,” he added.