700 nationals laid off in UAE to be brought back, says Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday said that about 700 nationals who have been laid off by their employers in the United Arab Emirates (UE) will be brought back to the country.

Speaking to expatriates in Qatar in a teleconference, Zulfi said that the companies that employed the nationals will pay for their tickets. He further said that the people who lost their jobs in the Middle East will be provided employment through the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Zulfi noted that 5,500 nationals were stranded in Qatar and announced that they will be brought back through five flights that will operate over the next two weeks.

Continuing its relief flight operations, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) yesterday repatriated 178 nationals, stranded in South Korea and Amsterdam arrived via two special fights at Islamabad International Airport.