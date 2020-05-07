142 health workers contract coronavirus in single day

ISLAMABAD: At least 142 medics have reportedly been infected with coronavirus on Thursday.

The health workers, who are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus, continue to suffer from the infection and overall 668 of them are currently affected by the disease.

On May 5, the number of health professionals who have contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus.

The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were sent to the Health Ministry.

Highlighting the rising number of deaths, the report stated that 10 health professionals lost their lives across country, including 4 in Sindh, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each in Balochistan and Islamabad.

As many as 259 health professionals infected with the virus adopted self-isolation while 130 were admitted to hospitals due to unstable health condition.