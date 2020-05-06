Wildlife dept recovers African cubs from oil refinery owner

KOHAT: In a major operation by the Kohat Wildlife Department in Khushalgarh on Wednesday, highly valuable African cubs were recovered from the possession of Raheel Sheikh, owner of an under construction oil refinery.

According to the Kohat Wildlife Department, the cubs which Raheel Sheikh had illegally kept are of African descent and about a year old.

In this regard, KP Wildlife Department Conservator Muhammad Ali and DFO Abdul Samad Wazir while talking to the media said that on the information of an informant, the department led by DFO Abdul Asmad Wazir raided the oil refinery in Khushalgarh.

The cubs have been confiscated for legal action whereas a challan was also issued under Sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act of the province.

“An FIR has been registered against the accused. The court will decide after further investigation,” the DFO said and thanked Captain (r) Mansoor Aman for his support.