Sindh minister advises PTI not to politicise Covid-19

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members “not to politicise” the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Ghani said that while PTI leaders in Sindh demand that markets be opened, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where the party is in power — police had “opened fire at traders who opened shops”.

He noticed that by making such demands, the party contradicts itself.

The presser coincided with a media talk by PTI leader from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, who offered to help the provincial government in drafting standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of businesses in Karachi.

“They need people who realise that if Karachi is shut down, the entire country will be shut down,” Zaman said, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government needed “sincere people” who were aware of the problems being faced by the citizens of the metropolis.

During his presser, Ghani told employers, who are facing difficulties in paying employees due to economic challenges, to borrow money from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which has announced a scheme, offering cheap loans to business owners.