Chaudhrys of Gujrat accuse NAB of ‘political engineering’

–Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi move LHC against NAB chairman’s jurisdiction to reopen closed case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman’s jurisdiction.

In their joint petition challenging NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, the Chaudhry brothers alleged that the anti-graft watchdog was an institution of political engineering and raised questions on its investigative authority.

The two politicians submitted that the courts have earlier ruled on the NAB’s role and erroneous methods of investigation. They further stressed that Iqbal had once again ordered a probe into a 19-year-old matter, noting that the accountability watchdog had no authority to reopen an almost two-decade-old case that had already been closed.

They requested the LHC to declare the NAB’s move to reopen the almost two-decade-old case illegal.

NAB has been involved in reopening similar cases against various other people as well, including Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman, who was arrested by the anti-graft body on March 12 in relation to a property he had purchased from a private party 34 years ago.