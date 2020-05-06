Shibli lauds Chinese assistance to combat Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the continued Chinese assistance to Pakistan for combating the Covid-19 pandemic was another manifestation of the deep-rooted Sino-Pak friendship.

Faraz said this during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

The information minister told the Chinese envoy that the government had taken a number of measures to combat Covid-19 keeping in mind the economic challenges facing its people.

Ambassador Yao assured the minister that China would keep up its support to Pakistan at this critical juncture. He also expressed China’s interest in investing in labour intensive sectors in Pakistan, particularly the prime minister’s affordable housing programme, with a view to bolster the government’s efforts to help the poor and deserving.

Faraz welcomed the initiative, saying investment in the labour intensive sectors would help in generating multiple job opportunities in the country. The government will extend full cooperation to the Chinese in this regard, he added.