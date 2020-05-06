SC urged to dismiss registrar’s objections on plea against PM’s aides

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) registrar’s decision to dismiss a petition that contested the appointment of the special assistants to the prime minister was challenged by the petitioning lawyers on Wednesday.

Counsels Muhammad Arshad Khan and Ghulam Dastagir Butt had filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3), which was turned down by the office, saying the petitioners should approach an appropriate forum in this regard.

Responding to the objections, the application stated that the very purpose of invoking the jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 184(3) of the constitution was to restore the public’s confidence in the judicial institution of this country.

“The registrar has completely ignored that petitioners have a right to access to justice,” the petition states.

It is also stated that registrar is the executive head of office and he cannot decide on the legal issues pertaining to the maintainability of a constitutional petition.

The petition recalled that very recently this court has examined the appointment of army chief and the vires of the Army Act and gave detailed judgment on the issue of the appointment of the army chief, this court also took suo motu notice on COVID-19 under its original jurisdiction and the proceeding in the matter is going on.

The application requested the SC to set aside the April 21 order and entertain the petition.