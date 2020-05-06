PM says India’s infiltration allegations are ‘continuation of dangerous agenda’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday termed Indian allegations of Pakistani infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two arch-foes stretched across Jammu and Kashmir, as “baseless”, saying the statements were a “continuation of a dangerous agenda”.

The statement comes days after a flurry of allegations from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen M. M. Naravane claiming the presence of so-called “terrorist launch-pads” in Azad Kashmir and infiltration bids.

In an interview with a local media outlet on May 4, Gen Narvane had claimed that Pakistan is still following its “myopic” and “limited” agenda of “pushing terrorists” into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that India will “respond appropriately with precision” unless the neighboring country “gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism”.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran recalled that he has been “warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation against Pakistan”. It merits a mention here that he has time and again alerted the world to a potential “misadventure like Pulwama attack” by India to divert the attention away from grave human rights violations in held Kashmir which is under a strict lockdown since August last year when India scrapped its semi-autonomous status.

Speaking about the occupied valley, he said the “indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation” of the people.

The premier cautioned that the “fascist policies” of Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government were “fraught with serious risks”. He urged the world community to take action before India’s “reckless moves jeopardise the peace and security” of the region.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif also joined the premier to rebuke India’s allegations.

“Jingoism is written all over Modi’s DNA. Despite fight against Covid-19, incessant violations of LoC by Indian army have become a norm with 940 such incidents recorded this year alone,” he said in a tweet.

“Allegation of ‘terror launching pads’ by India is meant to whip up propaganda against Pakistan!,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan had asked the United Nations to seek proof from India about the alleged “terror launch pads” near the LoC and offered full cooperation with the UN military observers for probing the accusations.

“Pakistan formally offers the United Nations to approach India for obtaining information of alleged launch pads and share the same with UNMOGIP, who will be welcomed to move into any area without sharing specifics with the Pakistan government to validate Indian claims,” the Foreign Office had said in a statement.