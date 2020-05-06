PM, ISI chief discuss national security

–SAPM Moeed Yusuf also calls on PM to discuss LOC violations, repatriation of Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to national security were discussed.

Imran had visited the ISI Headquarters with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in April to discuss the coronavirus lockdown and the Line of Control situation. During the visit, a comprehensive briefing covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the PM, including the impact of COVID-19.

It may be noted here that the PM has made ISI the in-charge of tracing the suspected coronavirus cases in the country through its system originally meant to track down terror suspects.

“It (tracking system) was originally (meant to trace) terrorists but we’re using it to tackle corona,” Imran Khan had said during the live Ehsaas Telethon.

In a separate meeting on Wednesday, SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf also called on the premier.

The two discussed the regional situation in the meeting, with a focus on the recent acts of aggression perpetrated by the Indian government.

The plight of stranded Pakistanis – due to the global outbreak of coronavirus – was also discussed and measures to repatriate the country’s citizens came under review.