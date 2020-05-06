KP to follow Centre’s lead to combat Covid-19: Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday said that the provincial government will follow Centre’s lead and implement decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Addressing his daily press briefing, Wazir said the provincial government will put forward its recommendations as well in accordance with the situation in KP.

The NCC meeting will be held later today, in which the federal government and provinces will decide which businesses and industries will be reopened during the easing of restrictions. Yesterday, the federal cabinet had approved easing lockdown restrictions in the country gradually after May 9.

Wazir also urged people to follow the SOPs set by the government and “not to turn into a carrier” of the novel coronavirus by flouting the standard operating procedures set by the government and going out unnecessarily.

He said: “Your immunity system may be strong, but there are children and old people in our homes.”

“If you go out without reason, you will bring this virus in your house with you,” he added.