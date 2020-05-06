Instead of raising fee, Lums to charge royalty every time alumni say they went to Lums 

The much criticised decision by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) to hike their tuition fees considerably has been taken back after it has decided to cash in on an alternate means of revenue.

“We are going to charge a royalty every time an alumnus of ours says that they went to Lums,” said Vice Chancellor Arshad Ahmed. “The only time they will be exempt from the royalty is when they write it on their CV or when they answer the question in a job interview. In fact, whenever they are, in an organic manner, asked where they went to college, they won’t be charged.”

“But anything other than that, they will have to pay for it,” he said. “Twitter bio, Instagram bio, Snapchat, for **ck’s sake. They’ll have to pay for it.”

“They’ll also have to pay for it when they drop it randomly in conversation. Even more, if they do so in a supposedly ‘casual’ manner,” he said.

Experts predict that the varsity’s endowment after this step is going to balloon to unprecedented levels.

“Yes, the prediction that we are not going to require the students’ fees at all is a distinct possibility in three years’ time,” said LUMS Director Finance, Seher Zaidi. “But that idea would be in conflict with the sort of students we want in Lums, so we’ll keep charging fees.”