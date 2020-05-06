Imran ‘mistakes’ PML-N volunteers for Tiger Force members

The official Facebook page of Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a picture of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Al-Mustafa Scouts, claiming them to be the members of the Tiger Force doing relief work in Sialkot.

The post prompted a response from the PML-N volunteers, who said they were taking part in the coronavirus relief activities on their party’s orders and had nothing to do with the Tiger Force.

In a comment, Usman Dar, PM’s adviser on youth affairs, claimed one of the volunteers was in fact a member of the Tiger Force.

He said, “The person who is in black kurta, spraying disinfectant, is a part of the Tiger Force and his name is Sajid Parvez.”

PM Imran Khan shared PMLN’s volunteer force images as Tiger Force. In Sialkot. @patvaryzindabadpic.twitter.com/rYIUOtIILu — Fatah (@fatah_pak) May 6, 2020



He alleged that PML-N was politicising the issue. “These people have come out of selflessness just to help the government implement the SOPs of lockdown in mosques and community centres. “PML-N is trying to play politics and see everything out of context, which wasting ours and the public’s time,” he said.