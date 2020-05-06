IHC seeks report on implementation of police order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report pertaining to the implementation of Police Order, 2002, till May 11.

The IHC bench directed to make public the report related to investigation of heinous crimes submitted by the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP). The court also appointed Islamabad chief commissioner and IGP as amicus-curiae in the case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case regarding implementation on Police Order, 2002. The chief justice remarked that this court could not set blind eyes on the revelations of police report. He said the IGP’s report had highlighted several points of public interest.

The chief justice said that the IGP, Islamabad administration and the secretary interior ministry would also be included as respondents in the case and ordered the registrar office to convert the police report into application, and fix for hearing.

The report submitted by the IGP revealed that the investigation officer of any case had to pay Rs5,000 parcel fee from his own pocket to send any evidence to laboratory for analysis. There should not be any laboratory fee or it should be responsibility of district administration, it added.

It stated that it took around two months to send the evidence to laboratories for analysis, adding that the investigation officer should be given authority to send evidence to the laboratory without the approval of high officials.

Similarly, it revealed that the investigation officer used to pay Rs 15,000 fee to get a sketch prepared pertaining to the any crime incident. There should be such arrangements to develop the sketches of terrorism or murder incidents within two days, it added.

The report stated that the police were not given funds to conduct raids at crime scenes.

It further stated that even the plaintiff of the cases did not cooperate with the police after registration of FIRs [First Information Report] of various matter. Absence of forensic lab in Islamabad, lawyers’ strikes, special duties of personnel and law and order situations were the reasons for delay in investigation process.