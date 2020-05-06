IHC prepares policy draft to decide appeals in 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday finalised a policy draft pertaining to making an appeal against a decision in criminal cases within a time limit of 90 days.

In this regard, the IHC additional registrar had sent the draft to all stakeholders, including judges, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), presidents of the district and high court bars, and jail superintendents; seeking suggestions and objections till May 25.

The final policy would be implemented from June 1, after viewing the suggestions and objections.

The appeals in criminal cases would be decided within a period of 90 days in accordance with the new policy.

The registrar office would ensure implementation of summon notices within ten days while preparation of paper book after summoning relevant record would take 15 days. The respondents would submit comments after receiving notices.

After this, the lawyers would submit their written arguments to deputy registrar judicial through e-mails. Attorney general, advocate general and concerned institutions would be responsible to appoint their representatives.

The registrar office would be responsible to complete this procedure within thirty days after submission of an appeal. The appeal than would be fixed for hearing within one week after completion of all procedure.

The hearing on the appeal would not be postponed due to the absence of any lawyer, the case would be decided on the basis of written arguments if the counsel did not attend the proceeding.