Health dept asks people to wear masks when visiting hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department on Wednesday announced the visitors and patients entering hospitals in the province will be bound to wear a mask as per recent guidelines issued by the department.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (r) Mohammad Usman said coronavirus can spread through asymptomatic patients or people who are not aware that they are infected.

“The virus may infect people who are already sick and may lead to further deterioration of their health,” he added.

The announcement comes as the provincial government is preparing to further ease the lockdown imposed the combat the epidemic. Yesterday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had hinted the government that is planning to further reduce restrictions imposed under the lockdown to “mitigate miseries of the poor and daily wage earners”.

The governor, however, stressed that easing of restrictions in lockdown must not be considered as indicating that the pandemic had subsided. War against coronavirus cannot be won on roads but by staying at homes, he had said.