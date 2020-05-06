Foreign Services officer sacked over sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sacked a Foreign Services of Pakistan officer on charges of sexual harassment as well as abuse of authority.

According to a notification, “Waqar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer, was charged with gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman, conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline, sexual harassment of local-based cleaner/messenger, abuse of authority, creating hostile environment and unlawful termination of a local based employee while posted as First Secretary in the Embassy of Pakistan, Kyiv. “

“Having found Mr Waqar Ahmad (BS-18, FSP) guilty of above charges, Foreign Secretary has imposed a major penalty of removal from service in terms of Rule 4 (1) (b) (iii) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973, with immediate effect,” it added.

As per the law, officials posted at missions or embassies abroad have immunity of laws of host countries but if the government of Pakistan receives any complaint then the concerned ministry starts an investigation against the officials.

Sources said that a Pakistan Audit and Account Service officer had also been declared persona non grata by the Sweden government on violations of the law.