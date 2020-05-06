Bilawal directs COVID-19 Relief Committee to extend efforts to district level

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed members of the COVID-19 Relief Committee to extend the scope of the party’s relief work to district level, emphasising that the current situation needs the government’s as well as everyone to play a preventive role.

The PPP chairman was chairing a meeting of the COVID-19 Relief Committee over a video link at the Bilawal House here on Wednesday. Committee members Saleem Mandviwala, Nayyar Bukhari, Taj Haider and Chaudhry Yasin briefed him about the relief work.

Bilawal directed the members of the committee further to launch an extensive public awareness campaign on the COVID-19 at the district levels adding that the rural populous needs much awareness on the COVID-19.

He said that pamphlets should be distributed for awareness campaign besides the use of social media while necessary safety equipment should also be provided to the people.

The PPP chairman said that good results have been achieved in the Sasti Roti programme. Henceforth, the scope of Sasti Roti Programme should be extended as it is our moral and religious obligation to extend relief to the people during this current holy month of Ramzan.

He pledged that we are with the people at every scale and we would not leave the people alone in this hour of need.

Committee member Saleem Mandviwala informed the party chairman that test kits, masks, protective equipment have been provided in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Kashmir and masks were also being dispatched to the young doctors of Lahore.

Another member of the committee, Taj Haider, informed the party chairman that more test kits and equipment are in the pipeline and would be dispatched to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) soon.

Similarly, member Yasin informed that the equipment for fighting the COVID-19 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were distributed at the divisional level while Nayyar Bukhari said that free flour is being provided to tandoors so that people could get affordable bread.