Around 100 policemen affected with COVID-19

KARACHI: Around 100 policemen of the Sindh Police are affected with coronavirus, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

He said that one assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shikarpur, a large number of inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables are among the affected from COVID-19 whereas an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and constable have already lost their battle against the pandemic.

“Currently, 84 personnel and officers are under treatment while 14 have recovered. The condition of an under treatment sub-inspector is critical,” he said.

As many as 263 family members of the affected officers and personnel have also been tested besides 366 people who had met them.