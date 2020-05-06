Alvi appoints Prof Afzal as new COMSATS rector

President Arif Alvi has appointed Prof Muhammad Tabassam Afzal as the rector of COMASTS University, Islamabad, with immediate effect for a period of five years.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology dated April 30, the appointment was made by the president in “his capacity as the chancellor” of the university. It added that terms of conditions of the appointment shall be issued separately.

Currently, Prof Afzal is serving as Director of Graduate Studies, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of New Brunswick, Canada.

The minister for science and technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who is pro-chancellor of the varsity, had earlier proposed three names to President that included Prof Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Prof Dr Mohammad Asif, Prof Mohammad Sohail Ghani and Dr Asad Hussain for selection of one of them for this post.