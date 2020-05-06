After NA, Opp in Senate submits requisition to convene physical session

ISLAMABAD: A day after the federal government and the opposition in the National Assembly agreed to call a physical session of the Lower House, some 34 opposition members in the Senate Wednesday submitted a requisition to Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to convene a session of the Upper House.

According to the members, the agenda for the session includes discussions on the federal government’s policy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, coordinating a clear healthcare response and a clear policy to deal with the economic impact of the virus.

The agenda also includes discussion on the “impact of the virus on national security and foreign policy amid regional tensions, regression of the people of occupied Kashmir and apartheid-like conditions faced by Indian Muslims under the Modi regime”.

The opposition had submitted a requisition last month to convene a National Assembly session. Yesterday, the main opposition PML-N agreed to withdraw the requisition notice after the government announced that it would convene the session from May 11 (Monday).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that the government and the opposition had reached an understanding for convening the physical session of the assembly under strict adherence to health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for ensuring the safety of the members and the staff of the National Assembly Secretariat.