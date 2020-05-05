Two labourers die in Rawalpindi landslide

RAWALPINDI: Two labourers died when a big landmass fell over them here on Tuesday, rescue sources said.

According to the details, the incident took place in the basement of a private housing society near Sangjani Toll Plaza in Rawalpindi.

A big land mass fell over the labourers engaged in digging the land, resultantly two labourers were trapped under the landmass and died before they could be rescued.

The bodies were later pulled out and shifted to a hospital where they were handed over to heirs after post-mortem.