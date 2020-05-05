Traders demand end to lockdown, threaten to resume operations

LAHORE: All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran on Monday demanded the government end the lockdown for traders on May 9 as “the trader community does not want any confrontation in this regard”.

Addressing a press conference, General Secretary Naeem Mir said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and all traders’ associations have already announced that they would open their businesses in Lahore from May 10 on their own.

“We do not want any clashes with the government nor do we want to challenge the writ of the government. The business community will take all possible precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. The world has to go on with coronavirus now, so we have to plan accordingly. With the opening of the businesses, the responsibility of preventing the coronavirus spread will fall on the entire nation and we have to fight this pandemic together,” Mir added.

He said that Iftar parties will not be held in the markets and traders will comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus. The market union will take action against the shops violating the SOPs. The government should notify committees consisting of business representatives, administration and medical experts for the enforcements of covid-19 SOPs,” he added.

Mir suggested that the retail shops, grocery stores and all food markets should be planned to be functional round the clock in the style of medical stores. “The rush can be avoided by opening the retail business round the clock. All branches of banks should be declared open and special branches of banks should be opened for 24 hours. We will ensure that the small shops do not accommodate more than one customer at a time and only one more person will be able to enter the shop at a time with a female customer,” he said.

He assured the authorities that social distancing of customers would be maintained. “We will ensure that everyone entering the shop or store will use hand sanitisers and no customer will be allowed to enter the shop without a mask. The shop owner and staff members will wear masks at all times. People suffering from the common cold, illness and fever will not be allowed to enter the shop and shop staff will not eat together,” he added.

Mir said that the government should immediately finalise the plan along with the traders so that business could be restored on May 9 in accordance with the SOPs formed by government.