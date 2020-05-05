Tour de Khunjerab cycling race cancelled due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The third edition of International Tour de Khunjerab cycle race has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Tuesday.

“The event was scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21 in collaboration with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan,”

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the President of PCF told APP.

According to Shah several foreign teams as well as top national athletes were set to participate in the race.

“Next year’s Tour de Khunjerab will only be held if the conditions improve,” he said.

He said that as the International Cycling Union (UCI) had cancelled all its events due to the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus, the involvement of international teams had become doubtful in Tour de Khunjerab.

“This led to the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the PCF to take a joint decision to cancel the event,” he said.