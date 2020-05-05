Railways may restore passenger train operations from May 10

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is mulling restoration of passenger traffic operations from May 10 under certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced to ensure efficient and safe travel for commuters as well as train and railways staff in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pakistan Railways is considering the restoration of passenger traffic operations tentatively with effect from 10th of instant subject to approval of the competent authority. To ensure the efficient, safe train operation, the proposed SOPs need to be implemented in their true letter and spirit,” a letter issued by the PR Headquarters to all divisional superintendents on Tuesday read.

For this purpose, the ministry said, availability of required stock and other relevant resources of operational requirements and passenger amenities needed to be ensured.

“It is further directed that a full-dress rehearsal in this context shall also be undertaken on May 7, 2020, to identify the effectiveness of the operational arrangements and identify the weaknesses, if any, so as to enable all concerned to ensure complete rectification of the weaknesses and deficiencies prior to commence all the passenger traffic operation as per schedule,” the letter added.

In another letter, the PR also asked the senior general manager to review the SOPs and give feedback within three days for their finalisation; otherwise “the SOPs sent by this Ministry will be considered as final”.

Pakistan Railways had announced the closure of all passenger trains across the country on March 24 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of deadly virus.