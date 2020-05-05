PTI govt failed to protect people from Covid-19 in KP: PPP leaders

PESHAWAR: Senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have said that the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing due to low testing capacity in the province, which they said shows that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s failure in protecting the people of the province.

Addressing a press conference at the media office in Islamabad on Tuesday, Engineer Hamayun Khan, Senators Rubina Khalid and Faisal Karim Kundi with Nazir Dhoki said that other than Peshawar, no tests are being conducted anywhere in KP and the number of patients is increasing with an alarming number of deaths.

They were of the view that at a time when the entire world is appreciating the Sindh government’s response in dealing with the pandemic, the federal government is targeting Sindh government while ministers found involved in corruption are being promoted and awarded better ministries.

“No hospital in KP is providing free treatment whereas in Sindh free treatment is being provided to every patient,” they said, adding that numerous doctors have also tested positive of Covid-19 in KP because required PPEs have not been provided to them even after the passage of almost two months.

The PPP leaders said that the National Assembly (NA) and Senate as well as KP Assembly are closed and wondered how the budget will be passed.

They alleged that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan debuted his federal ministers to run a campaign against the Sindh government.

“Several members of the KP provincial assembly who belong to PTI are disappointed with their performance and are thinking of quitting the PTI. The ruling party has failed to lead the fight against Covid-19,” they claimed.

The PPP leaders said that situation is getting out of PTI’s control in KP.

“As if all this wasn’t enough, all gynaecology hospitals in the province, including Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar have been closed while equipment in government hospitals is being sold in markets,” they alleged.