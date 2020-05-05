‘My pen isn’t a slave’

Press freedom is essential for democracy

Robbery does not only include taking possession of things forcibly but in my opinion it also involves suppression of opinion. If you hold an opinion that can have a positive impact on an individual or a community or even the whole of mankind, and if some bigoted and demagogue authoritarian won’t let you do, then this is robbery too. David Boucher in his book illustrates JS Mill’s On Liberty indicating the downsides of suppressing opinions. He said “To silence an opinion or idea is to rob”. It is not robbing an individual only who holds that opinion but may be the whole of mankind. If the opinion or idea is right, the loss it pertains is obvious and if it is wrong, one would lose the chance to make a clearer perception of the difference between right and wrong.

Freedom of media holds the aforementioned statement in much bigger spectrum. Media freedom derives from the right to opinion and free flow of information. Dissemination of free flow of opinions, ideas, information, is of crucial importance as this procedure includes everybody and lets them become more acquainted with everything. The menace of media suppression has been looming over Pakistan since long. The Quaid-e-Azam, said “I expect the press to be completely fearless”, But from its creation of Pakistan Television renounced it, as its start marked with the government control.

Military regimes in Pakistan have incredibly harmed the freedom of press in Pakistan. Black laws were designed like the Press and Publications Ordinance 1963. The media freedom has been sabotaged by different attempts in the name of national interests. Many media talk shows and channels were shut down and jammed respectively who showed resistance against suppression. This practice still keeps overlooking the way that media freedom plays a crucial role in the development of democracy, which results in real development. Journalists have been killed and the exemptions enjoyed by the murderers of journalists in Pakistan is also one of the highest in the world.

Now, the point to ponder is “What will freedom of information, pluralism and reliability look like in the post-pandemic era?” as governments are now officially using digital and mass surveillance to curb the Coronavirus? Would they stop using this menace afterwards?

In true democratic states, press freedom is recognized as the backbone of democracy. On the other hand, in Pakistan, press freedom rank is declining continuously. Reporters sans Frontières (Reporters Without Borders), a leading international non-profit and non-governmental organization, has published Press Freedom Index 2020, which ranks 180 countries and regions according to the standard and level of freedom available to journalists. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been ranked 145th, one of the lowest rankings. It has declined from 142 in last year and 139 in 2018. This time Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements do not remain mere statements but even hold a worse position as he acted opposite to them. The report analysis illustrates that reporters are threatened and media channels are jammed, which give a platform to the opposition or which criticize the establishment openly and fearlessly. Voices of progressive bodies are forcibly halted by not giving them space in any platform. Press in Pakistan has remained hostage to bigoted propaganda of the state machinery.

Dissenting journalists find Pakistan one of the most dangerous countries for themselves. Compatible to the expectations, The PTI regime has proved even worse than previous dictators’ regimes. Foreign journalists Steven Butler was refused entry to the country when he came to attend the Asma Jahangir Conference and found he had been placed on “stop list” on his arrival at Lahore Airport. Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, owner of private media group, was arrested on a 34-year-old case, just because of his dissenting TV shows. The immunity given to murderers of journalists is also noteworthy, as four men were released in the Daniel Pearl case, but were rearrested on foreign pressure. These incidents show that Imran Khan is not piloting the fighter jet of the nation as he is listening to himself only and all suggestions to him fall on deaf ears. The Dunning-Kruger effect on him has affected the whole nation drastically.

The suppression of journalists and their murders expose rulers as enemies of a free press. Jamal Khashoggi’s body has never been found but his legacy should not stop there. If any of the rulers thinks that suppression or death would silence a critic, they grossly miscalculate then. Outpouring of outrageous posts on social media, gatherings outside press clubs around the world and a rash of articles and public notice by political leaders marks the importance of press freedom among people. One would get goosebumps on hearing that these suppressions and killings are not only because pressmen criticize openly, but also in light of the fact that the governments trace their activities and movements through the use of digital surveillance. it involves very significant risks with regard to respect for privacy and individual freedoms. These centralizations, God forbid, if retained far into the future, would have lasting consequences. Pakistan politically lacks proper investigations and prosecutions of those responsible for physical, legal and digital attacks on journalists. Along with the media, we as the community must also take the initiative, or it would be too late. To this end, the media must have the necessary awareness of the threats faced and the willingness to address them. Finally, joint advocacy is required on this important issue to stop press suppression and to stop the prevalence of fake news. Now, the point to ponder is “What will freedom of information, pluralism and reliability look like in the post-pandemic era?” as governments are now officially using digital and mass surveillance to curb the Coronavirus? Would they stop using this menace afterwards? The answer to this question is yet to be determined.