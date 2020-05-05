Pandemic and society

Within the span of few months COVID19 has left impacts on different segments of Human Society. Those impacts are negating as well as optimistic too. Lockdown across the globe has circumscribed people to their hearths and they are compelled to amend their way of life.

Underprivileged section of our society which includes laborers and especially those who owe an insecure job are exaggerated most by this strategy of lock down. Business, mega investments and projects standstill because of this ensuing cataclysm. We can say that our social system has almost come to naught, there are many sectors which we have start from where it were. And then there are few facts and figures which are quite motivating and will give us hope to be robust against this purling wave of awfulness. Apart from domestic violence and cybercrime the Proportion of other criminal activities have diminished globally. In accordance with an American news agency report surprising decline has been witnessed in the ratio of different traditional crimes in all states of the country. For the first time in 63 years no FIR of murder has been register in the state of Florida during past 50 days. A report issued by Head of National police chiefs U.K suggest that alike other countries of the world U.K has also observed decline in street crimes. Though incidents of domestic violence have increased than humdrum. In countries like South Africa, Italy, France, china, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan the statistics of criminal activities are quite encouraging. Even the toughest task gets easier when one gets the chance of fulfilling it in a favorable atmosphere, the stress of workload has almost vanished after the trend of working from home.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal