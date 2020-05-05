Govt finalises proposals to ease lockdown as virus spreads

–NCOC proposes enhancing shop timings, opening inter-provincial transport and retail outlets

–UNDP says poor healthcare system, rampant poverty major obstacles in Pakistan’s fight against virus

–Report says for every 10,000 people, Pakistan has only 9.8 physicians, five nurses and only six hospital beds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day jump to date in coronavirus cases, as the federal government moved to ease the lockdown restrictions in the coming days.

According to figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there were 22,223 confirmed cases in the country by Tuesday night of which 8,189 were reported in Sindh, 8,133 in Punjab, 3,499 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to the data, 5,801 patients have recovered from the disease while 514 have died till date.

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced that it has prepared multiple recommendations to ease the lockdown in the country that was imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The NCOC, which met in the federal capital with Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in the chair, finalised some recommendations meant to strike a balance between the coronavirus containing measures and economic activities in the country.

According to the measures which would be proposed to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) after taking feedback from the different stakeholders, inter-provincial transportation should be opened with proper implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The recommendations also included opening of phase two of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets, and operationalisation of the selective out-patient departments (OPDs) in the federal capital.

The meeting also proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to5 pm and then 8pm to 10pm. There will be no change in the SOPs for religious festivities in the second half of Ramzan, the meeting decided.

The new policy would remain in effect till May 31 if approved by the NCC at its next meeting.

‘PAKISTAN LEAST PREPARED TO TACKLE CONTAGION’:

The NCOC’s recommendations come amid a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report that has included Pakistan among the countries least prepared to tackle the contagion owning to poor healthcare system and rampant poverty.

According to UNDP, Pakistan is one of those countries that are vulnerable to Covid-19 due to lack of preparedness keeping in view the level of human development, healthcare system capacity and internet access.

For every 10,000 people, Pakistan has only 9.8 physicians, five nurses and only six hospital beds. The country spends 2.8 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on health. The level of preparedness shows how vulnerable Pakistan is to the virus.

According to this report, the South Asian region has 7.8 physicians per 10,000 people. The region has 17 nurses and eight hospital beds for every 10,000 people, the report added. “India has 7.8 physicians for every 10,000 people whereas, it has 21 nurses and 7 hospital beds for every 10,000 persons. India spends 3.7 per cent of its total GDP on health.”

In contrast, more developed countries have on average 55 hospital beds, over 30 physicians, and 81 nurses per 10,000 people. The least developed nations on average have seven hospital beds, 2.5 physicians, and six nurses.

The report highlights the issues being faced by the people during lockdowns as well.

“Although everyone is potentially affected in one way or another by this pandemic, some individuals and groups are more vulnerable, and suffer far more harm and have a much longer road to recovery,” it notes.

The report says that poverty adds to the high risks of long-lasting consequences. Despite recent progress in poverty reduction, about 1 in 4 people still live in multidimensional poverty or are vulnerable to it.

The digital divide according to this report has become more significant than ever. Almost 6.5 billion people around the globe — 85.5 per cent of the global population still don’t have access to reliable broadband internet, which limits people’s ability to work and continue their education.