KP lifts ban on private clinical practice

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday lifted the ban on private clinical practice, linking it with the implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines chalked out to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by KP Healthcare Commission, all registered healthcare establishments and clinics are allowed to provide medical services to public.

However, the notification said, this permission is given over the condition of ensuring strict implementation of precautionary protocols of Covid-19.

In March, the provincial healthcare department had slapped a ban on private practice in the wake of pandemic and declaration of emergency by the government.