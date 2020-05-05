Indian envoy summoned over LoC ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagsar Sector on May 4, resulting in serious injuries to six civilians.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indian forces have continuously been targeting civilian populations along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In five months into 2020, India has committed 957 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the “deplorable” targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the statement underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir region,” it said.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the ceasefire understanding; investigate all incidents of deliberate violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

India was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.