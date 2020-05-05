GB CM says may ease lockdown on certain conditions

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman on Tuesday said that conditional relaxation would be granted in lockdown.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding coronavirus pandemic which was attended by divisional commissioners and other officials through video link.

He said that enforcing appropriate physical distancing, wearing masks, gloves and other precautionary measures would be mandatory conditions for relaxing lockdown in GB.

He said that district Astore was red zone at the moment due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases and for that special measures were being taken on an emergency basis.

The CM said that the GB government had demanded Rs2 billion from the federal government in its fight against the pandemic COVID-19.

The chief minister said that our coronavirus testing capacity would be increased in the upcoming days and also urged the people to forge unity in the fight against COVID-19.

He instructed the commissioners to pay field visits to monitor the coronavirus situation and apprise people about precautionary measures.