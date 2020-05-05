Balochistan govt extends lockdown till May 19

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for another two weeks in view of the mounting coronavirus cases across the province.

The announcement was made by the Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday via Twitter. The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and in order to stem it, he said, effective measures such as social distancing and isolation should be practiced.

“Hence the provincial government has decided to extend the lockdown until May 19,” he said.

#COVIDー19 rapidly spreading in #Balochistan. The only medicine & solution so far has proven to be #Isolation #SocialDistancing

And #lockdown.

Hence Balochistan Govt has decided to extend Lockdown for further 15 days till 19th May #Lockdownextention #lockdownpakistan — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 4, 2020

While Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani had acknowledged that the growth in local-transmission is relatively slow, he announced that but that lockdown restriction could only be eased if people cooperated with the government.

“Our testing capacity is improving so we’re conducting more tests,” Kamal had added, stating that a lot needed to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.