Balochistan govt extends lockdown till May 19

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown for another two weeks in view of the mounting coronavirus cases across the province.

The announcement was made by the Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday via Twitter. The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and in order to stem it, he said, effective measures such as social distancing and isolation should be practiced.

“Hence the provincial government has decided to extend the lockdown until May 19,” he said. 

While Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani had acknowledged that the growth in local-transmission is relatively slow, he announced that but that lockdown restriction could only be eased if people cooperated with the government.

“Our testing capacity is improving so we’re conducting more tests,” Kamal had added, stating that a lot needed to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



