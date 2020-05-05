Abbasi’s protective bail in PSO appointments case extended by two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by three weeks in a case related to illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during his tenure as federal minister for petroleum.

The court also approved former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza’s petition in the same case, requesting for an extension in the bail period.

On March 30, the IHC had granted protective bail for four weeks to Abbasi and Mirza in a case pertaining to alleged illegal appointments of the managing director and deputy managing director of PSO.

In the petition filed yesterday, Abbasi adopted that he could not travel to Karachi due to the lockdown within the stipulated time period. He requested the court to extend the protective bail enabling him to travel to Karachi where he is supposed to attend the accountability court’s proceedings.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had in March filed the reference against Abbasi and Mirza for appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO allegedly in violation of rules and regulations.

NAB accused Abbasi of misusing his authority by appointing the former managing director and deputy managing director of the PSO and others in violation of rules and regulations, causing a loss of Rs138.96 million to the exchequer.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq have also been nominated as accused in this case.

Abbasi had made these appointments when he was minister for petroleum and natural resources.