1 injured in Kurrum imambargah blast

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

PESHAWAR: At least one man was injured in an explosion at an imambargah in Lower Kurram’s Shoorki area on Tuesday, according to reports.

Per details, the building of the mosque collapsed from the impact of the explosion, injuring the caretaker of the premises.

A local police officer told reporters that the blast occurred at 4am in the morning. He said that police suspect that explosive material had been planted at the mosque.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bomb Disposal Unit defused an improvised explosive device in Dabar area of Mamond tehsil.

In January this year, nine people were injured in a hand grenade attack near the Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar.