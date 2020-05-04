Sindh will continue welfare efforts in face of attacks by federal govt, vows info minister

–Federal govt acting on premediated conspiracy against Sindh govt to remain in power, Nasir Shah claims

–35 per cent of the total area affected by locusts’ attack in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the Sindh government would adopt all precautionary measures deemed imperative to save people’s lives even if the federal government continued to unjustifiably defame the provincial heads and the media criticises it without facts.

“The Sindh government is doing what the whole world is doing in the light of advice given by medical experts,” he added.

He was addressing a press conference here on Monday. Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu were also present on the occasion.

He said that the lockdown’s extension until May 9 was decided in consultation with all stakeholders in the meeting that took place on April 24.

“It was the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who had announced that the countrywide lockdown would remain intact till May 9, but strangely, he is now constantly trying to push the narrative of Sindhi people facing hardships owing to the lockdown,” he added.

Shah said that not only the federal ministers and federal spokespersons but also the media’s cannons were aimed at the Sindh government to give people the impression that the people in Sindh are suffering due to the lockdown while the rest of the country is better off with lax measures against the pandemic.

He said that attempts were being made to discredit the Sindh government on mainstream and social media by making various false allegations.

“Sometimes it is regarding the distribution of rations, sometimes by misleading businessmen. It’s always this or that,” he lamented.

He said that the focus of the provincial government could not be diverted by such clever tactics and it would continue to do the right thing, which he said was doing everything possible to save the lives of people.

“People are also aware of the fact that the federal government does not want the Sindh government to do its work because the ruling party itself is not able to deliver. The federal government does not want Sindhi leaders to become popular among the masses,” he added.

The provincial minister claimed that the Sindh government was being defamed under an organised conspiracy which included presenting its work for the welfare of people as wrongdoings.

He further said that on the one hand only allegations were being made regarding the pandemic of coronavirus, while on the other hand, the federal government had extended no help to do away with the constant attacks of locusts on crops in Sindh.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested the federal government for assistance in this regard but there had been no reply on the matter so far.

“The federal government would only do something productive if it could get out of its habit of blaming others,” he opined.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu said that not only had the federal government constantly ben informed about locusts’ attacks but was also asked for help which was part of their duty.

“Millions of acres of crops in Sindh are at risk of locust attacks. We are paying for the pesticides; we are paying for the fuel of the aircraft to be used for spraying pesticides. All we need is aircraft for at least three desert districts. That is all the federal government has to provide,” he said.

“The premier himself had promised us that the spray would be started from April 1 but the results are in front of everyone,” he lamented, adding that so far, 35 per cent of the total area affected by locusts’ attack was in Sindh.

Raho further said that if the federal government did not take this issue seriously, it could be very detrimental not only to Sindh but to the entire country.

He, however, thanked the Pakistan Army saying that the armed forces had fully supported the Sindh government in fighting locusts in the province.