Shehbaz fails to ‘satisfy’ NAB queries, told to appear again on June 2

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly appeared before the accountability watchdog on Monday to respond to questions related to the investigation.

However, according to NAB officers, the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers during the two-hour-long investigation.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the authority.

“Shehbaz Sharif will present himself before NAB despite the dangers of the coronavirus,” Aurangzeb told reporters on Monday. “Doctors have advised Sharif not to endanger himself by venturing outside amid the virus epidemic,” she said, adding that Shehbaz respects the law and will accordingly present himself before the bureau authorities.

NAB had summoned Shehbaz for a third time in an investigation related to alleged money laundering.

“We had earlier requested that the hearing be postponed in light of the virus epidemic and the life of Shehbaz Sharif should not be put in danger because of this investigation. All information related to the case has already been provided to NAB,” she noted.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned Shehbaz twice but he didn’t appear before the bureau. On April 22, Sharif had submitted his written reply, but the NAB rejected it and had asked him to appear in person on May 4.

NAB had warned Shehbaz that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t appear before the bureau’s investigators on April 22 in the alleged money laundering investigation against him and his family members.

The bureau had assured the senior politician that all social distancing measures would be adopted and investigators would only ask questions related to the alleged money laundering from a safe distance when he presented himself before the bureau for questioning.

Before that, Shehbaz had skipped appearance before NAB expressing fear that coronavirus could affect him as he was a 69-year-old cancer survivor and medical professionals had advised him to restrict his movement due to life-threatening risks.