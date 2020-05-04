SC says coronavirus relief measures lack transparency

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday assailed the federal and Sindh governments over lack of transparency in relief measures taken in the aftermath of the coronavirus as it resumed hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to governmental efforts to combat the epidemic.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad, who was heading the five-member bench, noted that financial assistance which is being doled out through the Ehsaas Cash initiative “lacked transparency”.

The bench, which in the previous hearing ordered the government to provide protective gear to doctors, questioned the criterion being followed in the provision of face masks and other safety equipment.

“How can billions be spent merely on the purchase of face masks and gloves?,” the top judge questioned, saying: “If there is an audit, things will become clear.”

The chief justice further remarked that relief steps appeared to be taken “only on the paper” as the government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic “remain unknown”. “Nothing is being told [to the court] as to how departments are working,” he said.

Briefing the court, Federal Health Secretary Dr Tanveer Qureshi said that the virus has “certain types”, observing that the outbreak in Pakistan is not as serious as several European countries including Italy and the US. The comparison did not sit well with the chief justice who ordered the secretary not to “compare Pakistan with those states”.

“It is not possible that authorities keep on sleeping, hoping the disaster will soon be over itself,” he said.

The chief justice then questioned the establishment of a quarantine centre near Haji Camp in Islamabad. To which Dr Qureshi apprised the court that the decision was taken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan informed the court that authority has already submitted a report outlining the measures it undertook since the outbreak. However, upon inquiring, he informed Justice Gulzar that no official is present to represent the authority.

During the hearing, Justice Sajjad Shah said that despite court orders in this regard, not a single province has presented its anti-Covid-19 policy before the bench.

“You [officials] have different standards, whichever department you fear, you make it operational again,” said Justice Shah, noting that markets had largely remained shut [except for government-specified business hours] but mosques were opened following the agreement between the government and the clerics.

“90 per cent of the markets are not following any social distancing regulations. The [distancing] measure should be applied across the board, not just the people,” he said.

Chief Justice Gulzar said that instead of making a clear policy in this regard, the Sindh government is reopening its industries. “It has given permission to 150 factories to resume operations,” he said, adding that the factories should have been opened systematically.

He lamented that there does not seem to be a unanimous policy so far. “The federal government’s policy is only limited to 25km,” he said.