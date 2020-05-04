Saffronisation of Indian army can jeopardise regional peace: ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday said warned that saffronisation of Indian Army is a reality and it could “jeopardise regional peace and stability”.

In his maiden interview since assuming charge of the military’s media wing, Major General Iftikhar rubbished Indian government’s allegations about Pakistan’s infiltration attempts. “The baseless allegations of Indian leadership like infiltration of infected COVID-19 patients across Line of Control (LoC) are condemnable,” he said.

Speaking about the military’s role in Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he said that Pakistan Army troops have been deployed across the country to help the civil administration in containing the virus.

“The main objective of the deployment is to enforce the provincial governments’ lockdown directives,” he said, adding that the military is also providing medical support as it is also engaged in the mass production of personal protection equipment (PPEs).

The ISPR DG said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was formed to tackle the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and to synergise the national efforts via this central authority.

He also appreciated China’s help to Pakistan in tackling the global pandemic, saying, “Their role is very positive and we are grateful to them.”