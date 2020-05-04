Rangers deployment in Karachi extended until June 30

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday extended the deployment of Pakistan Rangers Sindh for a period of another 56 days, almost two months, in Karachi Division.

According to a notification, the provincial government extended the deployment of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the exercise of powers conferred under section 4 (3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) for another period of ninety days.

“The government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions under the said Act as authorised by the government of Sindh, for another period of ninety (90) days w.e.f 02-04-2020 to 30-06-2020,” the notification stated.