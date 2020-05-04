PM phones Trudeau, urges Canadian support for global debt relief initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and while discussing the COVID-19 situation, he thanked Canada for its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20’s debt relief initiative.

Underlining the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socioeconomic challenges, the prime minister hoped that Canada would lend support to the ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief’.

Both the leaders discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters of mutual interest, a PM Office statement said.

Offering deep condolences over the loss of precious lives, the prime minister underscored that the pandemic was an unprecedented calamity necessitating closer international cooperation.

He said that Pakistan along with other developing countries was confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy.

The two leaders also discussed the status of repatriation of each other’s nationals from their respective countries and appreciated the facilitation provided by the two sides in this context.

PM Imran expressed deep concern over demonisation of the Muslim minority in India in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also apprised his Canadian counterpart of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), where the communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the COVID-19 challenge for the Kashmiris.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain closely engaged on all matters of common interest.