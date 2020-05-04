PM calls for gradual lockdown easing as Tiger Force becomes operational

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for gradual ease in the national lockdown to mitigate the economic impact on the people as the one million-strong Corona Relief Tiger Force of volunteers formally became operational in three provinces — Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Addressing the members of the youth force through a televised address, the premier said: “We need to lift the lockdown so that people can get jobs. But we have to be careful because all of our efforts will go in vain if people don’t take precautionary measures.”

Noticing that the “administration alone cannot do everything”, he said that this will be where the volunteer force will come in. “You will go to union councils and publicise the government’s guidelines,” the prime minister said.

The announcement to set up a youth force to help deal with relief efforts was made on March 27 by the prime minister who saw the country’s large young population as an asset. “We need youngsters in the fight against coronavirus,” he said at the time.

Today, Prime Minister Imran, while outlining the role of the force, said that the volunteers are required to strike a balance between saving people from the virus and saving them from hunger and unemployment.

“You [volunteers] will have to register all those that have lost their jobs due to the lockdown at their respective union councils. Not everyone can register themselves so that is where the force will come in.”

The volunteers will also monitor the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and give federal government feedback, he said.

“If you see hoarding anywhere, don’t take action yourself but tell the administration. They will take action,” the premier added.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, who spoke alongside Imran, of the total, some 17,000 volunteers belonged to the medical community.

Mirza said that medical professionals will be given specific roles so that they can help the government in implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Doctors will also volunteer for telehealth initiatives so that they can give advice to patients over the phone,” he said.

Addressing the nation, Imran said the volunteer force has been formed to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic. “The entire world is being forced to take steps that haven’t taken in the past 100 years,” he said.

According to reports, the PM has also directed the provincial governments, upper echelons of the bureaucracy and administration to assist the force in implementing government guidelines.

“It is the best opportunity for the public representatives to sever their people,” he was quoted as saying. “The current situation demands that we forget our differences and serve our nation.”

“Members of the assembly should form their teams in the constituencies and reach out to the deserving people,” the prime minister said, adding that MPs should also play a role in the implementation of SOPs in mosques.

He also called on MPs to keep a check on oil prices in their respective constituencies so that people could benefit from the price reduction.

The premier reiterated that Centre is taking steps to provide relief across all sections of society. “In the current situation, we have to work as a team. I know everyone is working to the best of their abilities. We will successfully fight the coronavirus with unity and discipline,” he said.