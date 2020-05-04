Overseas Pakistanis to get i-voting right

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give voting right to overseas Pakistanis by allowing them to participate in the polling process online.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Election Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting’s participants approved the bio-metric and i-voting procedures after reviewing its practical demonstration. They also decided to take further steps of initiating a debate on internet-voting right to overseas Pakistanis based on ECP’s reports submitted to parliament.

Addressing the meeting, Bukhari said that the government is going to fulfill the longstanding demand of the overseas Pakistanis. The i-voting procedure will be made very easy to give the overseas nationals the right to take part in elections in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.