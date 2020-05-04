NADRA offices now open to facilitate Ehsaas beneficiaries: Dr Sania

–PM’s aide says beneficiaries to be facilitated by NADRA within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that the offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have resumed operations across the country to facilitate the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme who are facing difficulties in biometric identification.

Dr Sania, who is the head of the Ehsaas Programme, paid a surprise visit to NADRA registration and facilitation centre in the federal capital to get first-hand information about the services being extended to Ehsaas beneficiaries. NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf Mobin was also present on the occasion.

Last month, NADRA had shut down its offices across the country to avoid long queues of people to stop the spread of the virus. However, after people complained about the problems they were facing in verification of their credentials, the authorities started distributing cash on registration of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Talking to the media and beneficiaries present at the NADRA centre, Dr Sania said that Ehsaas is trying to ensure that emergency cash reaches out to those in need as early as possible.

She said that Ehsaas is grateful to NADRA for reopening its offices for the beneficiaries. “I am impressed by the dedication of NADRA’s officials and precautionary measures being taken for the safety of people,” she said.

“I would urge people to contact NADRA helplines (‘7000’ for mobile phone subscribers and ‘111-786-100’ for landline) to enquire relevant information before they come to NADRA offices for seeking facilitation,” she added.

She also said that those who have issues related to biometric verification of thumb impressions can head to the nearest NADRA office and they will be facilitated within 24 hours. “Once their biometric identification process is completed, they can contact the nearest BISP offices to get easy withdrawals,” she added.

Speaking about the next steps to solve the payment issues with regard to the death registrations of eligible beneficiaries whose deaths were not reported by their families, Dr Sania stated, “To facilitate beneficiaries who had received messages that either your parent or spouse was eligible whereas a person had died, the government has granted the waiver of Rs50 being charged by NADRA for the cancellation of CNICs of the deceased.” Also, the timeline for the entire process to resolve the biometric identification and death registrations has been squeezed from seven days to 24 hours to provide easy solutions, she added.

She advised the people bring the death certificate from their union councils before for death registrations at NADRA offices.

“As soon as the process for identification and death registration is finalised, people should contact BISP offices in their Tehsils for easy payments,” she said.

She added that they should wait for the final payment notification on their phones from Ehsaas before turning up at payment sites,” she added.

“Alongside that, in order to benefit maximum number of beneficiaries facing issue in payments, the valid CNICs of eligible beneficiaries that got expired have also been granted an automatic extension till July 2020,” she further said.